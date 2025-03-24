PNC Chairman: The Occupation’s Crimes in Gaza Aim to Displace, Eliminate Palestinian People

Gaza: The Palestinian National Council (PNC) affirmed that the ongoing crimes of the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip constitute a bloody crime and a war crime against humanity, aimed at eliminating and displacing the people.

According to Qatar News Agency, PNC’s Chairman Rawhi Fattouh stated that these massacres are occurring as the occupation intensifies its efforts to displace the Palestinian population. This is being facilitated by a newly created department within the occupation government, designed to streamline the displacement process.

Fattouh highlighted the extremist remarks made by Rabbi Zarbiv from Rafah, who, while inside a military vehicle, openly called for the killing and destruction of the Gazan people. He further indicated that these declarations are part of a broader agenda to expand colonialism at the cost of Palestinian lives.

The PNC Chairman called upon the international community to take action in safeguarding the Palestinian people and not to remain passive in light of the consistent crimes perpetrated by the occupation.