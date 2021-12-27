Furfural Market Size, Trends, Analysis, Forecast 2021 to 2026

Published by

Newstrail

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Furfural Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. The global furfural market size to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026. Furfural refers to a naturally occurring chemical compound produced by dehydrating carbon sugars and obtained from the hemicellulose fraction of lignocellulosic biomass. It is a versatile chemical, which is commonly used as a raw ingredient in producing phenol-furfural-resins. Furfural can also be converted into furf…

Read More