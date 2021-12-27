Shipping Container Market, Size 2021, Forecast Till 2026

Published by

Newstrail

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Shipping Container Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global shipping container market reached a value of US$ 9.7 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2026. A shipping container is a steel box used to transport heavy equipment and dry goods. It reduces the time and labor and machinery costs of cargo handling, which makes international trade easier. Nowadays, companies are focusing on automating container ports using …

Read More