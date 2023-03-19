Mikdad, Al Mazrooei discuss exchanging expertise to support agricultural development in Syria and the region

Damascus, SANA- Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Fayssal Mikdad discussed with Chairman of the Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development (AAAID), Mohamed Bin Obaid Al Mazrouei and the accompanying delegation exchanging expertise and …

Damascus, SANA- Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Fayssal Mikdad discussed with Chairman of the Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development (AAAID), Mohamed Bin Obaid Al Mazrouei and the accompanying delegation exchanging expertise and establishing joint projects to support the agricultural development in Syria and the region.

Mikdad pointed out the negative repercussions of the terrorist war on Syria and its impacts on all economic fields in the country, especially the agriculture field.

Mikdad noted the importance of Arab national institutions in achieving economic development and the need to pay attention to the food security of all Arab countries.

the both sides discussed the risks of the coercive measures on the development and investment in Syria and the Arab world.

Al Mazrouei underlined the importance of this visit because of Syria’s potentials, sources and strategic location, as well as the importance of achieving agricultural integration among Arab States and implementing the Arab Food Security Initiative.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency