Gate.io: Global Crypto Events Drive Industry Growth Through Increased Collaboration

Gate.io, one of the pioneering global cryptocurrency exchanges, shares how crypto events are essential for the continued development of the industry

MAJURO, Republic of the Marshall Islands, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Over the past month, Gate.io, one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges, has joined, sponsored and spoken at several blockchain events hosted both online and at live venues across the globe.

Past events include MetaWeek, the World of Web3 Summit (WOW) and Crypto Expo 2022 in Dubai. Gate.io’s Chief Marketing Officer, Marie Tatibouet; NFT Magic Box Business Development Manager, Maria Rebello; and Business Development Manager, Renato Cheng, have represented the company at key events.

At the recently concluded MetaWeek, Gate.io joined ACTxDesign as official sponsors of the Art Node Vault, which was held live in Dubai and showcased through the Pax.World Metaverse The event held a Decentralized Art Show with high-profile female artists showcasing their talents, as well as two live painting sessions of NFT pieces, minted and auctioned on Gate.io’s NFT Magic Box platform. Art Node Vault also featured a panel discussion with leading women in the industry including Gate.io’s Chief Marketing Officer, Marie Tatibouet, highlighting the impact of female influence in the industry, in celebration of International Women’s Month.

“Events are key to the continuing growth and development of the crypto industry. Besides the value offered through networking, events allow thought leaders and experts in their respective fields to share valuable knowledge and insights, while upstarts gain the opportunity to show off their products and ideas. This is an exciting year in the industry as widespread adoption continues to grow and events start back up again,” said Marie Tatibouet, Chief Marketing Officer at Gate.io.

In the coming weeks and months, Gate.io will attend several other important events in the industry, including the MoneyLive Summit on March 28th and 29th, and the Crypto Compare Digital Asset Summit on March 30th, both of which are to be hosted in London. Gate.io will also have a notable presence at Paris Blockchain Week, one of the largest European events focused on the blockchain industry, which is set to be held on April 13th and 14th.

About Gate.io