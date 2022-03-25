Vettel’s social issues: ‘not the most popular driver’ for F1 bosses

Published by

DPA

Four time world champion Sebastian Vettel has said that his social commitment is not to the liking of everyone in the Formula One business. Vettel has spoken out on environmental issues such as supporting a speed limit on highways in his native Germany and has also been critical of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the staging of races in countries with autocratic regimes. In a joint intervew with compatriot climate activist Luisa Neubauer conducted by dpa, public broadcasters ARD and the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung daily, Vettel said that “there is sometimes panic when these issues arise. “…

