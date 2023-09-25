GCC Secretary-General offers condolences to HM the King

Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), expressed his condolences and sympathy to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and its people, following the death of an officer and a soldier of the Bahrain Defense Force (BDF) while performing their duty in defending the southern borders of Saudi Arabia as part of the Arab Coalition forces participating in Operation Decisive Storm and Restoring Hope.

The Secretary General extended his deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the fallen servicemen and wished the injured servicemen a speedy recovery

Source: Bahrain News Agency