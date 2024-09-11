Governor Dudin and Major General Hab Al-Reeh: Whoever resorts to gangs will be tried like them

HEBRON-Ma'an- Hebron Governor Khaled Dudin on Wednesday received Interior Minister Major General Ziad Hab al-Rih and Director General of the Palestinian Police Major General Allam al-Saqa in the presence of security establishment directors and Fatah regional secretaries in the governorate. The meeting was held to review the general situation and the most prominent needs in light of the exceptional circumstances the Palestinian people are going through imposed by the occupation and its settlers through closures and attacks in all parts of Hebron governorate. At the beginning, Major General Hab Al-Reeh chaired an expanded meeting that included Governor Dudin, leaders of the security establishment, and secretaries of the regions, during which the most prominent problems facing the work of the security services in imposing the legal system and ways to overcome the obstacles imposed by the occupation and protect civil peace, citizens and their property despite all the difficult circumstances and the vast geograph ical and population area in the Hebron Governorate were addressed. A number of recommendations were agreed upon that will begin to be implemented immediately through cooperation and coordination between the security services to create a state of stability and order to be a model for the rest of the governorates in implementing the political goals and the leadership's instructions to achieve the aspirations of the Palestinian people. After the end of the meeting, the attendees went on a field tour to inspect the security headquarters and convey their greetings to all officers and personnel for their efforts during the past period and for performing their national duty, and called for intensifying efforts so that the Palestinian citizen feels safe and secure despite all the conspiracies through which the occupation and its agents are trying to create chaos in Palestinian society. Then, the Minister of Interior, Governor Dudin and Major General Al-Saqa chaired an expanded meeting that included dignitaries and dignitaries of the governorate, during which Major General Hab Al-Reeh spoke about the efforts made by the security establishment to pursue all outlaws and the measures that will be taken in the field to preserve the Palestinian entity and the capabilities of the people by adhering to national positions. He added that gangs and outlaws will be pursued and dealt with firmly in accordance with the law. The governor said in his speech: "Everyone must bear responsibility to preserve the governorate." Stressing that the leadership and the security system are tasked with protecting Hebron and confronting the conspiracies hatched by the occupation and its agents, and the security establishment and the people are an integral part of the national system. With regard to resorting to gangs to collect debts and interference, instructions have been issued to the Public Prosecution to take the maximum punitive measures against the intruder and the one who enters them, and whoever resorts to gangs will be treated like the gangs themselves, and whoever wants protection should go to the governor and Palestinian security only. The attendees stressed the need to lift the tribal cover from those outside the law and to assist the security services in their efforts in all parts of the governorate, and that the relationship between the clans is a social contract, not a political, security or partisan one, and that the function of the clans is to support and back the efforts of the security establishment in the Hebron Governorate. Finally, Minister Heib Al-Reeh and the Governor met with the residents of the closed areas in the city of Hebron and listened to their suffering and needs to strengthen their steadfastness. They confirmed that the National Authority is the supportive address for these areas, appreciating the efforts of the Governor and his constant interest in them. On the other hand, a meeting was held with the heads of the chambers of commerce and industry in the province to review the economic reality and its developmen t. Source: Maan News Agency