Jordan: 10 lists out of 25 win seats allocated to parties

Amman - Ma'an - Ten general lists won the 41 seats allocated to parties in Jordan, after 25 candidate lists competed, 5 of which represent party alliances, and 20 lists represent individual parties. Seventeen candidates from the Islamic Action Front won the seats allocated to the general electoral district: Ahmed Al-Qatawneh, Mohammed Aql, Hayat Masimi, Nasser Al-Nawasra, Malek Al-Tahrawi, Dima Tahboub, Moataz Al-Harout, Wissam Al-Rabihat, Huda Al-Atoum, Khader Bani Khaled, Salem Abu Dawla, Hamed Al-Rahamneh, Ibrahim Al-Hamidi, Raed Al-Qatamin, Nour Abu Ghosh, Basem Al-Rawabdeh, and Fathi Al-Bawat. From the Al-Mithaq Party, Ahmed Al-Safadi, Mazen Al-Qadi, Tamara Nasser Al-Din, and Mohammed Kataw won the Circassian seat, and from the National Islamic Party, Mustafa Al-Amawi, Jamil Al-Dahisat, and Hala Al-Jarrah won. For the Irada Party, Dina Al-Basheer, Khamis Attia, and Hamoud Al-Zawahra won. Zuhair Al-Khashman won the National Union seats, Ayman Al-Badadwa won, and Jihad Ayoub won the Christian seat. Must afa Al-Khasawneh, Bakr Al-Haisa, and Rand Al-Khazouz won the seats for the Progress Party for the Christian seat. The Blessed Land List seats were won by Suleiman Al-Zaben and Khaled Al-Aqilat. From the Labor Party, Mohammed Al-Jarrah and Qasim Al-Qubai won. As for the Growth and Work Alliance, its two seats were reserved by Moataz Abu Rumman and Ali Al-Ghazzawi, while the two seats for the Azm Party were won by Ayman Abu Haniya and Huda Nafaa. Source: Maan News Agency