Handicrafts for 55 women within the exhibition ‘Ibdaa 12’in Homs province.

With the participation of 55 talented women in manual and craft work, an exhibition and bazaar Ibdaa 12 ” Innovation” was launched at Safir Hotel on Thursday in Homs province .

The exhibition, organized by a group of creative young women in cooperation with Homs Chamber of Commerce, varied between antiques, chandeliers, handicrafts, embroideries, accessories and flowers, which combined heritage and modernity.

Talented women from Homs and different Syrian provinces participate in this exhibition, which will last for three days.

Halim al-Akhras, vice president of Homs Chamber of Commerce, said that the Chamber of Commerce supports all economic and craft fairs taking place in the province.

Among the participants, there was a participation by engineer Inaam Hammouda from Tartous, who presented a collection of ornaments and jewelry that reflect the Phoenician character and the civilization of the Syrian coast.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency