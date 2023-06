The Syrian Special Olympics team won three bronze medals and a silver medal in the Special Olympics World Games, which are currently being held in the German capital, Berlin.The weightlifter Muhammad al-Bitar and the weightlifter Huda Freih harvested …

The weightlifter Muhammad al-Bitar and the weightlifter Huda Freih harvested the medals in weightlifting competitions.

In the previous days of the Olympics, the Syrian team won various medals in swimming, cycling and badminton competitions.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency