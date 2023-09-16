HH Shaikh Khalid: Bahrain keen to enhance sports cooperation with other countries

The General Sports Authority (GSA) and the Bahrain Olympic Committee (BOC) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Serbian Ministry of Sports and National Olympic Committee (NOC).

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the official visit of His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Supreme Council for Youth and Sports First Deputy Chairman, GSA Chairman and BOC President, and HH’s accompanying delegation to Serbia to attend the 2023 World Wrestling Championships.

On the occasion, HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad expressed delight over the signing of the MoU with Serbia’s Ministry of Sports and NOC, noting that the agreement will pave the way for exchanging expertise and experiences, organising training camps, enhancing prospects for cooperation in various sports, and benefiting from Serbia’s capabilities in the technical, administrative and medical fields.

His Highness affirmed that the MoU is in line with the keenness of the GSA and BOC to open up cooperation horizons with various developed countries in the sports field, including Serbia, which boasts advanced sporting capabilities for training players, refining talent and training coaches, in addition to high-quality infrastructure and playgrounds for training camps, expressing hope that the agreement will contribute to achieving the common interests of both countries.

