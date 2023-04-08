HH Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman attends suhoor banquet held by the RBNF

His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa today attended a suhoor banquet held by The Royal Bahrain Naval Force (RBNF).Upon arrival, His Highness was welcomed by the RBNF’s Acting Commander Rear Admiral Mohammed Ibrahim Al Binali, an…

His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa today attended a suhoor banquet held by The Royal Bahrain Naval Force (RBNF).

Upon arrival, His Highness was welcomed by the RBNF’s Acting Commander Rear Admiral Mohammed Ibrahim Al Binali, and a number of senior naval officers.

His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman highlighted the important role the holy month of Ramadan plays in promoting the noble values of Islam. These include, virtue, patience, kindness and compassion.

His Highness emphasised the importance of a shared national responsibility for one another – a value that has been central to the Kingdom’s comprehensive development, led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and supported by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman went on to commend the efforts of the RBNF in serving the Kingdom and its citizens, by safeguarding maritime security and protecting the Kingdom’s interests.

His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman concluded by emphasising the importance of continuing efforts to safeguard the Kingdom of Bahrain, under the leadership of His Majesty the King.

Source: Bahrain News Agency