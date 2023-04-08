HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister visits the majlises of the Al Fadhala, Al Rumaihi, Al Buainain, and the Al Kaabi families

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, today visited the majlises of the Al Fadhala, Al Rumaihi, Al Buainain, and the Al Kaabi families.His Royal Highness proudly recalled Team Bahrain’s successes, e…

His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, today visited the majlises of the Al Fadhala, Al Rumaihi, Al Buainain, and the Al Kaabi families.

His Royal Highness proudly recalled Team Bahrain’s successes, expressed his confidence in their abilities, and wished them success in their endeavours that support the Kingdom’s comprehensive development led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

His Royal Highness affirmed that the Kingdom of Bahrain continues to build upon the work of past generations, to advance the Kingdom’s development ambitions in order to create a prosperous future for generations to come.

His Royal Highness went on to note the important role the holy month of Ramadan plays in strengthening community bonds, and consolidating the Islamic values of tolerance, respect, and social cohesion.

His Royal Highness expressed the Kingdom's pride in contributions made by Bahraini citizens towards the Kingdom's comprehensive development goals.

His Royal Highness highlighted the importance of developing the skillsets of Bahraini youth by investing in their training to advance their creativity and innovation.

For their part, the majlis hosts and guests expressed their gratitude to HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister for his visit and thanked His Royal Highness for his commitment to championing development that provides quality opportunities for Bahraini citizens.

During the majlis visits, His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and Prime Minister was accompanied by the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Isa bin Salman Charity Educational Charitable Trust, His Highness Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Minister of Finance and National Economy, HE Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, and several senior officials.

Source: Bahrain News Agency