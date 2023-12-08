HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad attends Bahrain Turf Series races

Manama, In the presence of His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, HM the King’s Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS) Chairman, and His Highness Shaikh Faisal bin Rashid bin Isa Al Khalifa, Vice-President of the Supreme Council for Environment, Rashid Equestrian and Horse Racing Club (REHC) High Committee’s Deputy Chairman and SCYS member, the first round of the third edition of the Bahrain Turf Series races, organised by REHC at its racecourse in Raffa, Sakhir, was held today.

Their Highnesses, representatives of sponsors and the equestrian sport fans also attended.

Owners, trainers and horses from various countries participate in the 10 rounds of the Bahrain Turf Series races, hosted by the REHC throughout the season.

The organisation of the Bahrain Turf Series follows the outstanding success of the two previous editions, as well as that of the Bahrain International Trophy, which placed Bahrain on the international horseracing map.

HH Shaikh Nasser, Team Victorious Captain, was presented with the trophy of the Al Muharraq Cup by John Chisholm, the Board of Directors Chairman of Texel Air.

Source: Bahrain News Agency