HH Shaikh Nasser receives Bahrain’s wrestling world champion

His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, HM the King's Representative for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, has lauded the landmark achievement of Bahraini wrestler, Akhmed Tazhudinov, who bagged a gold medal and claimed the World Wrestling Championships in Serbia's capital Belgrade in the men's freestyle 97 kilograms, booking a spot at the Paris Olympic Games 2024.

HH Shaikh Nasser was speaking while receiving here world wrestling champion, Tazhudinov, in the presence of His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Supreme Council for Youth and Sport First Deputy Chairman, General Sports Authority Chairman and Bahrain Olympic Committee President.

HH Shaikh Nasser congratulated Tazhudinov on his historic exploit, praising his distinguished performance, which enabled him to achieve impressive results with wins against notable names, and confirm his readiness for the Paris Olympiad.

His Highness also commended HH Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad's efforts and support for various sports, including combat ones, which have made a quantum leap.

Source: Bahrain News Agency