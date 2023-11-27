HH the Amir Says Talks with Cyprus President Marked by Mutual Understanding for Cooperation Development

Doha, HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, affirmed that his talks with HE President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides, were characterized by an atmosphere of mutual understanding regarding the development of bilateral cooperation, in light of the promising opportunities and capabilities of both countries.

HH the Amir said in a post on his official account on 'X' platform that His Highness' talks with the Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides were marked by an atmosphere of mutual understanding regarding the development of bilateral cooperation, in light of the promising opportunities and capabilities of the two countries. The talks also touched on the developments in Gaza, and the two sides emphasized the comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue based on the two-state solution and in accordance with international legitimacy, His Highness added.

Source: Qatar News Agency