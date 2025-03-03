Historians Highlight the Enduring and Evolving Ramadan Traditions in Qatari Society

Doha: The blessed month of Ramadan carries spiritual blessings and social dimensions. It is not merely fasting from food and drink, but an integrated religious and cultural system. Ramadan serves as a bridge between the past and the present, bringing to life the rich heritage of customs and traditions.

According to Qatar News Agency, despite the challenges posed by modern times and technologies, the traditions and customs of the holy month remain firmly rooted in Qatari society. They preserve their essence while adapting to contemporary developments. This reflects the Qatari community’s strong attachment to its national identity across generations, as well as the solidarity and social cohesion that fosters love and tolerance among its members.

In exclusive statements to QNA, historians and heritage researchers highlighted the Qatari community’s strong attachment to Ramadan’s traditions and customs in the past. They emphasized that, while these traditions have adapted to modern challenges and developments, t

he community’s connection to them has only grown stronger over time.

Khalifa Al Sayed Al Maliki, a researcher in popular heritage, stated that despite the changes of the era, Ramadan customs and traditions continue to thrive within the Qatari society. He noted that proverbs and sayings passed down by ancestors have helped preserve these traditions, making them a legacy for the current generation and future generations. He added that popular dishes, such as Luqaimat, Harees, Thareed, and others, remain stable on Qatari tables. Additionally, preparing homes for the arrival of the holy month, as well as family visits, are still prevalent and known to increase during Ramadan.

Al Maliki indicated that while these customs are still practiced today, they may not carry the same intensity as in the past due to modern developments. However, their essence and significance remain unchanged. Al Maliki also highlighted a shift in the appearance of neighborhoods during Ramadan, particularly when comparing the “olden days”

to today. The streets and homes have evolved to match modern developments. Furthermore, traditional clothing, once worn throughout Ramadan, is now mostly reserved for the Garangao night.

In turn, heritage researcher Atiq Al Sulaiti noted that one of the Ramadan customs he believes is fading is the practice of welcoming and bidding farewell to the holy month with traditional chants and drumbeats, as well as Quranic study after Isha and Taraweeh prayers until suhoor time. Additionally, Al Sulaiti noted the loss of another custom from the days leading up to Ramadan, where people would manually crush wheat for Harees preparation. This practice has now been replaced by buying ready-made harees grains. In the past, wheat would be ground in a traditional wooden mortar, known as a “manheez” or “mehraas,” often made from a palm trunk. The wheat was struck using a wooden stick, often with a metal piece called “Al Barqaa” attached to increase its effectiveness.

For his part, Abdulrahman Ali Al Mulla, owner of Al Faree

j Museum, said that Ramadan traditions still exist today, especially the celebration of Garangao, but what is different from the past is that this occasion is celebrated with modern designs, whether in terms of children’s clothing, or the designs of bags and boxes in which Garangao is placed, unlike in the olden times, when celebrating this occasion was simple, and not dominated by extravagance. He went on to say that some customs and traditions disappeared as time went on, when children used to wait for the Iftar cannon, in a folkloric atmosphere.

As for heritage items enthusiast and collector, Kamal Naji, he shared that in the past, Ramadan was welcomed with great joy by the community, who would recall the blessed days and nights of the month, along with its customs and traditions. He emphasized that one of the most important traditions still practiced today is the “Ghabqa,” though now it is often held outside homes, in restaurants or hotels, unlike in the past when it was celebrated in neighborhoods. He a

dded that, like many other communities, Qatari society holds on to its traditions in the lead-up to Ramadan. However, some customs have evolved, such as the availability of various foods and necessities in stores. Additionally, families now rely on modern cooking appliances for preparing Iftar and Suhoor, unlike in the past when wood was used for cooking. In the past, mothers would prepare flour for making “Raqaq” bread and grind grains for “Harees,” with women gathering in homes to celebrate the preparation of food using simple wooden tools.

Naji also mentioned that in the past, young people and fathers worked together to prepare mosques for worshippers. They would gather after Taraweeh prayers, engage in family visits, and distribute food among relatives and neighbors, reflecting the simplicity and unity of those traditions, which strengthened community bonds. He pointed out that Ramadan in the past was characterized by simplicity, with numerous social and family gatherings. Today, however, such visits hav

e decreased due to people’s busy schedules. Additionally, some traditions have evolved, such as having Iftar outside the home, whether in restaurants or tents. Despite these changes, he emphasized that Qataris still maintain their traditions, rooted in their deep historical heritage.

For his part, researcher in history and heritage, Muhammad Hammam Fikri, affirmed that Ramadan in Qatar remains a religious and social occasion that carries inherited customs reflecting Qatari identity. Despite social changes and modern developments, many Ramadan traditions continue, albeit in modified forms. Fikri highlighted some of the key Qatari traditions still in practice, such as the old Iftar cannon tradition and the Garangao night, which are still observed today. He added that Qatari families still prioritize gathering for Ramadan feasts, serving various traditional dishes. Ramadan gatherings continue to welcome guests for socializing and having suhoor, a custom that strengthens community ties.

He stressed the importan

ce of preserving these traditions amidst modern challenges, including raising awareness through schools, media programs, and heritage events such as traditional Ramadan markets and Qarnqao celebrations. He emphasized the need to use technology, particularly social media, to share stories and information about Qatari traditions, creating digital content that connects younger generations with their heritage. Cultural and media institutions play a vital role in preserving Ramadan traditions by organizing heritage festivals, producing awareness content, and supporting artisans and initiatives that maintain the traditional crafts associated with Ramadan. These efforts can help preserve the authentic spirit of Ramadan in Qatar while adapting to modern changes without losing cultural identity.