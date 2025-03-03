Ramadan Ghabga: Enduring Tradition Uniting Qatar’s Community

Doha: The people of Qatar have a tradition of holding Ramadan “Ghabga” throughout the holy month, particularly following the Taraweeh prayer. It is primarily an occasion where families and friends group in Majlis and homes around communal tables, surrounded by an atmosphere of warmth and mutual affection.

According to Qatar News Agency, this occasion is annually upheld by the people of Qatar as part of social mores passed down through generations, fostering strong social ties. Despite its evolution, it has been cherished, with all eager to attend, whether held in Majlis or elsewhere. While traditional dishes predominated in the past, today the table includes both popular and diverse foods, along with a cornucopia of traditional sweets.

Researcher in folklore Salah Gharib highlighted that Ghabga is one of the most inveterate traditions in the State of Qatar that draws families and friends in a superb spiritual atmosphere after Taraweeh. This makes it one of the profound mores manifesting the social values of the people of Qatar, thereby strengthening familial bonds and fostering communication across generations.

Gharib emphasized that this ancient tradition prevails among the people of Qatar, who gather after a long day of fasting and work. It features festive atmospheres in homes, Majlis, and hotels, with decorations that evoke an authentic Ramadan spirit, alongside conversations, memories, and the revival of traditional Ramadan customs. He affirmed that traditional dishes are part and parcel of Ghabga, featuring a wide range of domestic dishes, including sweets, meat, chicken, as well as Arabic coffee and Ramadan juices. Over time, Ghabga has evolved to be held outdoors, or even in hotels and luxurious restaurants.

Gharib noted the richness of Qatari heritage that blends with global flavors, creating an opportunity for families and friends to gather in an elegant setting. He added that with this remarkable evolution, this tradition remains vibrant in the Qatari community, underscoring the spirit of hospitality and social engagement.

Ghabga, Gharib said, is an opportunity for maintaining tight-knit families during the holy month of Ramadan. Despite this evolution, it will remain deeply rooted in the community, positioning itself as a cultural legacy that fosters the values of fraternity, as well as interdependence and social cohesion.