Hot, Slightly Dusty Weather Expected Today

Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Sunday will be hot to very hot daytime with slight dust at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, the weather will be hazy to misty at times, the report added.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly to northeasterly 08 to 16 KT gusting to 25 KT at times.

Offshore, it will be mainly northwesterly to northeasterly 05 to 15 KT Gusting 20 KT at times.

Visibility will be 5 to 09 kilometers.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 FT. Offshore it will be 2 to 4 FT, rises to 6 FT at places at times.

Tide Times and temperatures are as follows: Area High Tide Low Tide Max ------------ ----------------- ----------------- ------------ Messaid : ** : ** - ** : ** 08:29 - ** : ** 42 Wakrah : 23:05 - ** : ** 06:45 - ** : ** 42 Doha : 13:02 - 22:41 06:01 - 16:34 42 Al Khor : 08:20 - 21:20 05:11 - 13:37 42 Ruwais : 11:13 - 23:05 05:54 - 17:05 35 Dukhan : 03:10 - 15:54 09:39 - 21:52 37 ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Sunrise today : 04:42 LT Sunset today : 18:24 LT ---------------------------------------------------

Source: Qatar News Agency