Prime Minister offers condolences to his Russian counterpart on Moscow terror attack

Damascus, Prime Minister Hussein Arnous offered condolences to his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin over the victims of the terrorist attacks targeted the Crocus City Hall mall in Moscow. 'On behalf of the Cabinet at the Syrian Arab Republic, I express the full solidarity with the Russian government and offer condolences to the victims of the terrorist attack that targeted the Crocus City Hall mall in the outskirts of Moscow' the Premier said in a cable on Saturday. Arnous said that the Syrian government strongly condemns this cowardly terrorist act, and it calls for holding its perpetrators, planners and supporters accountable, stressing its confidence in the ability of the government and the friendly Russian people to overcome this ordeal thanks to the wisdom of the Russian leadership and the patience and steadfastness of the friendly Russian people. Arnous noted that the Syrian government affirms its keenness to consolidate cooperation with the Russian government in confronting international terror ism and its tools in a way that achieves peace and stability for our two friendly peoples and for all the peoples of the world. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency