The Indiana Pacers defeated the New York Knicks on Saturday in Game Six with a score of 116-103 in the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA, bringing the series to a tie at 3-3. With this victory, the Pacers have forced a decisive Game Seven against the Knicks, which will take place on Sunday in New York City. The winner of this series will face the Boston Celtics, the top seed of the season, in the Eastern Conference Finals. Source: Qatar News Agency