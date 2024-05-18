Nasser Al Attiyah Clinches Title of Jordan Rally

Qatari rally driver Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah clinched the title of the 41st Jordan International Rally today, the second round of the 2024 Middle East Rally Championship. The event, held in the Dead Sea area, saw the participation of 24 cars (16 from the International Automobile Federation and eight national cars) and competitors from nine countries. This victory marks Al Attiyah's 16th title in the Jordan Rally from 21 participations, setting a new record. It also represents his 85th career win in the Middle East Rally Championship out of 233 rounds. Al Attiyah aims to secure his 20th overall championship title this year. Al Attiyah, alongside his Polish navigator Giovanni Bernacchini, drove their "Skoda Fabia RS Rally2" to first place with a time of 2:08:28.2 hours. They finished 5:31.6 minutes ahead of their closest competitors, fellow Qatari Abdulaziz Al Kuwari and his British navigator Marshall Clarke, also in a "Skoda Fabia RS Rally2", who timed 2:13:59.8 hours. Jordanian driver Shaker Jweihan, with Le banese co-driver Carlos Hanna in a "Lancer Evo", took third place with a time of 2:2043.1 hours. Throughout the two-day event, which featured 15 special stages across the Dead Sea and Mount Nebo regions, Al Attiyah dominated the fastest times in most stages. In remarks, Al Attiyah expressed his joy at winning the Jordan Rally for the 16th time, enhancing his record number of victories. He noted that the Jordan Rally is his favorite race, and this win bolsters his bid for the Middle East Championship title. Al Attiyah credited his team for their support and their role in helping him adapt to his new car and return to strong competition in the championship. Looking ahead, Al Attiyah acknowledged the upcoming Lebanon Rally, the third round of the Middle East Championship, as a different and challenging race. He emphasized the importance of learning from past mistakes and competing intelligently to achieve his goals. Source: Qatar News Agency