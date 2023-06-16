Intellectual, cultural and commercial richness of Palmyra on Silk Road

Palmyra city is one of the sites inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, where its ruins witness to the greatness of this city, which was one of the most important cultural and commercial centers in the ancient world, specifically on the Silk Roa…

Palmyra city is one of the sites inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, where its ruins witness to the greatness of this city, which was one of the most important cultural and commercial centers in the ancient world, specifically on the Silk Road.

Palmyra, the “Pearl of the Desert” and the oasis of ancient times emerged from the sands of the desert as one of the most beautiful archaeological sites in the world, with its charm, prestige and mystery, and as a gathering place for commercial caravans.

It attracts tourists, archaeologists, and inspiration of poets, with its stunning temples, unique tombs, and streets full of huge columns.

“The name of the Silk Road was given to the road connecting China and Rome by the German traveler Ferdinand von Richthofen in 1860, during his journeys to the regions of the East as a result of the historical, scientific, cultural and economic importance of silk”, the Archaeologist Dr. Khalil al-Hariri said.

Palmyra’s distinguished location in the middle Badiyat al-Sham (desret) connecting the road between the cities of the Euphrates Basin to the east and the cities of the Syrian coast to the west, made the Silk Road he shortest distance, the best crossing, and the most secure and peaceful for commercial caravans, with the important artifacts and valuables they carry, in addition to cotton and woolen textiles, purple, glass, perfumes, and incense. spices and oils.

Al-Hariri added that the cultural diversity in Palmyra is as a result of its site among different cultures, as the people of Palmyra have excelled in preparing a convoy system for passing long distances and facilitating its passage.

The economic prosperity resulting from trade and the passage of the Silk Road through Palmyra made it the capital of wealth, luxury, peace and dreams, and contributed to its urban, artistic, cultural and social progress, he said.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency