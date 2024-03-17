Interior Minister, Indian Ambassador to Syria discuss cooperation

Damascus, Interior Minister, Mohammad Khaled al-Rahmoun discussed Sunday with Indian Ambassador to Syria Irshad Ahmed means to boost joint cooperation relations between Syria and India in all fields, especially countering terrorism. Al-Rahmoun underlined the ministry's keenness to look after the interests of the Indian community in Damascus and provide all facilities to them. The minister thanked India for the support provided to Syria in international forums, its rejection of foreign interference in its internal affairs, and its standing by the Syrian people. The ambassador, in turn, highlighted the importance of boosting cooperation between the two friendly countries in all fields, expressing his country's pride in the historical relations with Syria. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency