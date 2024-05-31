Iran condemns continuing unilateral sanctions against Syrian people

Iran's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeed Iravani, stressed that the continuation of unilateral coercive economic measures against Syria leads to increased suffering of the Syrian people. 'Restoring the unity of Syrian territory requires continuous efforts to combat all terrorist organizations, with the need to consider the task of protecting civilians a priority during counter-terrorism efforts', Irvani said at the UN General Assembly meeting about the situation in the Middle East. Iravani stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran continues its commitment to supporting the political process that is entirely Syrian-centered and led by Syria and facilitated by the United Nations and to helping the Syrian people and government to rebuild and restore the unity and sovereignty of its territory. He spoke about the humanitarian and economic situation in Syria, noting that the Syrian people are suffering from deep economic challenges after 13 years of terrorist war on the country, assert ing that the continuation of the policy of destructive unilateral coercive measures leads to the aggravation of the conditions of the most vulnerable groups in society and increases the suffering of the Syrian people. Iravani expressed Iran's welcome to the Syrian government's decision to extend the mandate of the United Nations and its specialized agencies to use the Bab al-Salam and al-Rai crossings for another three months until August 13 to deliver humanitarian aid to civilians in northwestern Syria. Iravani stressed the need for unhindered humanitarian access through full coordination with the Syrian government, adding that efforts should focus on rebuilding vital infrastructure to enable the safe return of the displaced, while stopping attempts to politicize this issue. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency