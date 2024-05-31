US-British aggression on Yemen leaves 2 killed, 10 injured

Two Yemeni citizens were martyred and ten others were injured, as a result of the US-British aggression on the radio building in Al-Hawak district. US-British aggression aircraft targeted with four raids, the radio building in Al-Hawak District, Hodeidah City,killing two citizens and injuring 10 others, al-Masirah TV reported. The aggression's aircraft had targeted the capital, Sana'a, with a series of raids, as three airstrikes hit the mountain of al-Nahdayn in the center of the city, one airstrike struck near Sanaa airport in the northern part of the city, and two additional strikes hit the area of Jarban in the district of Sanhan. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency