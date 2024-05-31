Syrian writers win advanced places at Dr. Naji al-Tikriti international competition, Iraq

Three Syrian writers won advanced positions, including the first place, at the Dr. Naji al-Tikriti Creative Storytelling Award. The results were announced during a ceremony held to honor the winners at the Palace of Culture and Arts in Tikrit, Salahuddin province, Iraq. The Preparatory Committee for the Award in Iraq received 640 short stories from 22 States, with 475 of them were initially accepted. Among those 475 participations, three Syrian writers obtained advanced positions; writer Ibrahim Awad Khalaf, who ranked first; writer Najah Ibrahim, who won fourth place; and writer Suzan al-Sa'abi, who came in the eighth place. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency