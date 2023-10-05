Iran offers condolence, condemns the cowardly attack on Military Academy in Homs

Damascus, SANA-Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Fayssal Mikdad, received on Thursday a telephone call from Iranian Foreign Minister, Hussein Amir Abdollahian who affirmed that President Ebrahim Raisi condemns the terrorist attack that targeted a graduation ceremony for the Military Academy cadets in Homs.

President Raisi also condemned the powers and states that support terrorism.

The Iranian President also offered his heartfelt condolences to President Bashar al-Assad, the government and Syrian people, over the loss of the civilians and soldiers.

Abdollahian also offered his condolences and the Iranian people’s condemnation of the criminal attack.

Mikdad, for his part, said Syria and President al-Assad thank President Raisi, affirming that Syria and Iran are determined to fight terrorism.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency