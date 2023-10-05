Meteorology Department Warns of Strong Wind, High Sea Tonight

Weather inshore tonight until 6:00 am on Friday will be slight dust at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of strong wind at places.

Offshore, it will be slight dust at times, the report added, warning of strong wind high sea.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly 10 to 20 knot gusting to 30 knot at places at times.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly 12 to 22 knot increasing to 25 to 35 knot later.

Visibility will be 04 to 09 kilometers.

Sea state inshore will be 2 to 4 feet, rises to 5 feet. Offshore will be 3 to 6 feet, rises to 7 to 10 feet.

Area High Tide Low Tide Mini ---------- ---------------- ------------------- ------------- Messaid 12:18 ** : ** 02:07 ** : ** 25 Wakrah: 10:42 21:13 02:09 ** : ** 28 Doha: 10:32 ** : ** 02:42 ** : ** 31 Al Khor: 08:39 19:17 00:13 15:44 25 Ruwais 09:22 22:30 03:13 16:17 30 Dukhan: 02:44 14:40 08:37 21:19 26 Sunrise: 05:27 LT Sunset: 17:15 LT.

