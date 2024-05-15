Iraqi Chargé d’Affaires: Bahrain Summit opportunity for constructive dialogue

Manama, Abdul Salam Muhaisen, Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of Iraq to Bahrain, emphasised the historic importance of the upcoming Arab summit hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain. He highlighted its significance in demonstrating Bahrain's proactive role in fostering cooperation and coordination among Arab states to address common challenges. In an interview with Bahrain News Agency (BNA), Muhaisen said that the Bahrain Summit presents an opportunity for Arab leaders to engage in constructive dialogues, exchange perspectives, develop policies towards aligning visions and goals to tackle common challenges and enhance security and stability. He noted that the region is currently undergoing significant geopolitical changes, particularly the Palestinian cause, and developments in economic, social, and political domains. The ambassador added that Bahrain's hosting of the Arab Summit at this pivotal moment in the history of joint Arab action reflects its commitment to the approach of peace as a strategic option f or sustainable development, under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. He expressed his hope for unifying efforts to implement resolutions that advance development and contribute to global security, stability, and peace. He underscored the pivotal role of the Bahrain Summit in enhancing partnerships between the Arab world and allies, as well as prioritising Arab interest and fulfilling aspirations. Muhaisen lauded the close relations of Bahrain and its fellow Arab countries on political, economic, social, cultural levels. He said that these relations are embodied in bilateral cooperation in various fields such as trade and investment, the exchange of expertise, and unifying Arab positions. The Iraqi Chargé d'Affaires affirmed the significance of joint Arab action in supporting Arab causes, particularly the Palestinian cause, in regional and international forums. He further emphasised that Arab solidarity and unity reflect the collective stance of the Arab nation and contribute to a chieving common goals. Source: Bahrain News Agency