Doha, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar, met with General Prabowo Subianto, the President-elect and Minister of Defence of the Republic of Indonesia, on the sidelines of the 4th Qatar Economic Forum. The meeting discussed bilateral relations, as well as the means to support and enhance them in various fields, Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported. Source: Bahrain News Agency