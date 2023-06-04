Iraqi president stresses importance of consultation and coordination with Syria on regional and international issues

Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid stressed the importance of consultation and coordination between Iraq and Syria on issues of common concern.This came during receiving Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Dr. Fayssal Mikdad at Baghdad Palace on S…

This came during receiving Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Dr. Fayssal Mikdad at Baghdad Palace on Sunday.

Mikdad conveyed the greetings of President Bashar al-Assad to President Rashid and the Iraqi people.

During the meeting, the Iraqi President underlined the depth of relations between the two countries and the need for strengthening them in various fields to serve the interests of the two countries and the two brotherly peoples.

The Iraqi President also affirmed the importance of consultation and coordination regarding issues of common concern on the regional and international arenas.

Rashid pointed out the importance of cooperation between the two countries in order to pursue the remnants of terrorism and control the borders to consolidate security and stability.

For his part, Mikdad appreciated Iraq’s honorable stances towards Syria and its remarkable diplomatic role in order to resume its participation in the meetings of the Arab League.

Mikdad pointed out disastrous effects of the sanctions imposed on the Syrian people.

Mikdad expressed happiness at the important developments in Iraq at the political, developmental and security levels, which reflected positively at the regional and international levels, appreciating Iraq’s positive and clear role in helping Syria, especially during the earthquake.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency