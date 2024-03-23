President al-Assad offers condolences to President Putin: We are determined to go ahead in our joint war against terrorism

Damascus, President Bashar al-Assad sent on Saturday a cable of condolence to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the victims of the heinous terrorist attack that targeted Crocus City Hall near Moscow. 'We express our deep regret for the victims and injuries of the heinous terrorist attack that took place in Crocus City Hall near Moscow, President al-Assad said in the cable, adding ' we express our deepest sympathy and condolences to their families and relatives' 'The cowardly attack that targeted innocent civilians shows a complete failure to make the Russian people abandon their principles or their adherence to the sovereignty of their country and the independence of its decision, and it is directly related to the cruel and painful defeats inflicted by the neo-Nazis and their supporters as a result of the special military operation in Donbass,' the President said. The President added ' While we condemn that this barbaric act and all the bloodshed committed by terrorists anywhere in the world, we reaffi rm our determination to continue with you in our common fight against cross-border terrorism.' 'We extend Our heartfelt condolences to you, asking God to have mercy for the victims, and for the injured a quick recovery'. The President said. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency