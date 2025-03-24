Israeli Forces Conduct Mass Arrests Across West Bank

Jerusalem: Israeli occupation forces arrested 27 Palestinians on Monday from several areas in the West Bank.

According to Qatar News Agency, Israeli occupation forces arrested 10 Palestinians from the Salfit Governorate, five from Nablus, and three each from Jenin, Bethlehem, and Tulkarm. Additionally, two brothers were arrested from occupied Jerusalem, and another individual was arrested from Ramallah following raids and searches of their homes.

Israeli operations targeting Palestinians in the occupied West Bank have increased in frequency in recent months. The occupation forces have been intensifying their raids, arrests, and shooting incidents across various cities in the region.