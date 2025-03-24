Massive Cyberattack Targets Ukrainian Railways

Doha: Ukrainian Railways Company (Ukrzaliznytsia) announced Monday that its electronic systems had been subjected to a large-scale cyberattack. The company said in a statement that repairs are underway, stressing that train traffic has not been affected and is continuing without delay.

According to Qatar News Agency, the railway network is of vital importance in Ukraine, used for passenger transport, as well as commercial and military purposes, especially in light of the suspension of civilian air traffic since the start of the Russian military operation in February 2022.