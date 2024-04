Occupied Jerusalem, Israeli occupation forces detained on Sunday 25 Palestinians from various areas of West Bank including 6 women. The occupation forces stormed the cities of Jenin, tubas, Qalqilya and Bethlehem, assaulted Palestinians and arrested 25 of them, WAFA news agency reported. Earlier, dozens of Palestinians were injured as a result of an attack by the occupying forces south of Bethlehem. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency