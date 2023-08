Syrian Al- Ittihad Aleppo football team qualified to the Group round of AFC Cup after beating Shabab Al-Khalil of Palestine 2-1 in the match held at King Fahd stadium of al-Taif in Saudi Arabia.?Ahmad al-Ahmad and Hasan Dahhan scored the two goals for…

Syrian Al- Ittihad Aleppo football team qualified to the Group round of AFC Cup after beating Shabab Al-Khalil of Palestine 2-1 in the match held at King Fahd stadium of al-Taif in Saudi Arabia.

?Ahmad al-Ahmad and Hasan Dahhan scored the two goals for al-Ittihad.

This is the fifth time Al Ahli Aleppo goes for the Group round of the AFC cup and will enter the draw to be held on Thursday.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency