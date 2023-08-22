47 Palestinians Detained in Large-Scale Arrest Campaign in West Bank

The Israeli occupation forces launched Tuesday a large-scale arrest campaign in various areas in the West Bank.The occupation forces detained 47 Palestinians, including 16 in Ramallah, and 12 in Hebron.The arrests also included five Palestinians in Na…

The Israeli occupation forces launched Tuesday a large-scale arrest campaign in various areas in the West Bank.

The occupation forces detained 47 Palestinians, including 16 in Ramallah, and 12 in Hebron.

The arrests also included five Palestinians in Nablus, and four others in Jenin, including two freed prisoners.

Six Palestinians were arrested in Qalqilya as part of the arrest campaign, in addition to one in Salfit and three in Tulkarm.

The Israeli occupation forces have stepped up their aggression in the occupied Jerusalem and West Bank, increasing the pace of incursions into Palestinian towns and cities, as well as the arrests against youth and activists.

Source: Qatar News Agency