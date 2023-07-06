Jaafari: Syrian-Russian friendship contributed to defeating terrorism

Syrian Ambassador in Moscow, Bashar al-Jaafari, said that the strong friendship between Syria and Russia has contributed to defeating international terrorism.“Friendly and brotherly relations between Syria and Russia were crystallized by the sacrifices…

“Friendly and brotherly relations between Syria and Russia were crystallized by the sacrifices of Syrian and Russian soldiers and officers in Syria in defense of the values of sovereignty and independence against aggression and terrorism,” said al-Jaafari Thursday during a ceremony held at the headquarters of the Syrian Embassy in Moscow to award orders and medals to a number of Russian veterans and military personnel who served in Syria.

Al-Jaafari indicated that the General Command of the Army and the Armed Forces decided to award those medals to Russian veterans in return for their efforts in carrying out joint tasks, sincerity and dedication in performing their duties on Syrian soil.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency