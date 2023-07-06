Summary of Local News Released Wednesday

Here is a summary of local news released on Wednesday: – HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE President of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune on the anniversary of his country’…

Here is a summary of local news released on Wednesday: - HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

- HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE President of the Republic of Cape Verde Jose Maria Neves on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

- HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

- HH the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

- HH the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

- HH the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE President of the Republic of Cape Verde Jose Maria Neves on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

- HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

- HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE Prime Minister of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria Aymen Benabderrahmane on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

- HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE Prime Minister of the Republic of Cape Verde Dr. Jose Ulisses Correia e Silva on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.

- HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held on Wednesday morning at its seat at the Amiri Diwan.

- HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met Wednesday with HE State Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Mesganu Arega, on the sidelines of the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), which is held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

- HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met Wednesday with HE Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of South Sudan Deng Dau Deng, on the sidelines of the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), which is held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

- HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met Wednesday with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus Sergei Aleinik, on the sidelines of the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), which is held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

- HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina Elmedin Konakovic met with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Bosnia and Herzegovina Sultan bin Ali Al Khater, on the occasion of the end of his tenure.

- The State of Qatar underscored the importance of concerted efforts at the regional and global levels to find a just solution to the Syrian crisis in accordance with Geneva I and full implementation of the UN Security Council resolution 2254 to put an end to the suffering of Syrian people, achieve their legitimate aspirations, ensure safe, dignified, and voluntary return of refugees, as well as safeguard Syria's unity and territorial integrity.

- The State of Qatar participated in the ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), which was held in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, under the title "Non-Aligned Movement, United and steadfast in confronting emerging challenges." HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi represented.

- HE Minister of Municipality Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, who is also Chairman of the National Committee to host the Expo 2023 Doha Horticultural Exhibition, met today with Secretary General of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) Dimitri Kerkentzes, who is currently visiting the country.

- HE Vice President of the Republic of Turkiye Cevdet Yilmaz met today with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Turkiye Sheikh Mohammed bin Nasser bin Jassim Al-Thani.

- The Public Prosecution office announced referring 16 defendants to the competent criminal court on charges of bribery, abuse of position, and damage to public funds.

- Ministry of Sports and Youth, represented by Youth Affairs Department, celebrated to mark Arab Youth Day which falls on July 5 each year, as approved by the Executive Office of the Council of Arab Ministers for Youth and Sports in its 66th session to celebrate this day in the aforementioned date.

- The Ministry of Labour issued the monthly statistical bulletin for June 2023, which includes the most prominent statistics and figures of the labour sector in the country, as well as the results of inspection visits to various establishments subject to the provisions of the Labour Law.

- Secretary-General of the Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha Eng. Mohammed Ali Al Khouri stressed that the construction works for this major international event had been completely done and that the venue would be ready to receive visitors starting next September, one month ahead of the opening.

- The Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA) issued a resolution to establish a 'Single Window Committee for the Capital Market' with the goal of reducing time and effort and significantly simplifying procedures for companies whose activities are related to the financial markets in the country.

- Qatar Museums showcasing local culture and aspects of international culture in a number art exhibitions of its museums, during the summer.

- WISE, an initiative of Qatar Foundation (QF), held a summit in the Colombian city of Medellin to support strengthening the global educational ecosystem and promote collaboration between societies.

- Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) announced it had successfully performed 41 kidney transplant surgeries in 2022, with a success rate of 100 percent, including 25 kidney transplants from living donors and 16 kidney transplants from deceased donors.

- Qatar national football team will face their Panama counterpart on Saturday as part of quarterfinals of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup hosted by the US and Canada from June 24 - July 16.

- Qatar's beach volleyball duo Cherif Younes and Ahmed Tijan ranked fifth in the recently announced FIVB Men's Beach Volleyball World Ranking.

- Qatar Airways Group reported today that it achieved profits worth QR 4.4 billion ($1.21 billion) during fiscal year 2022-2023.

- Mwani Qatar data showed a 32 percent increase in the number of transshipment containers in the first half (H1) of 2023, compared to the same period last year.

- Al-Gharafa SC presented Ivorian Yohan Boli and Tunisian Ferjani Sassi who joined the club's first football team after they officially signed contracts for two seasons until 2025.

- The Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) announced that the Katara Prize for Novel and Art has received 266 entries across three prize categories. There were 93 entries in the published novel category, 91 in the unpublished novel category ,and 82 in the young writers' novel category.

- Qatari newspapers on Wednesday shed light on an array of topics, most notably the efforts of the State of Qatar to improve the lives of peoples in the least developed countries and societies; indicating that the State of Qatar has proven, over many years of humanitarian and development work, its worthiness of the prestigious global position it has reached as a leader in international multilateral action.

Source: Qatar News Agency