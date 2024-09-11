Leadership source: Egypt and Qatar asked Hamas for minor amendments in the “Philadelphi” and prisoners’ cases

Web Desk

Jerusalem - Ma'an - A leading source reported on Wednesday that the Qatari and Egyptian mediators and Hamas held a tripartite meeting to discuss finding a way out of the crisis in the negotiations regarding the ceasefire and prisoner exchange in the Gaza Strip. The leadership source revealed to Al-Mayadeen that "the two mediators requested minor amendments, especially in the issues of withdrawal from the Philadelphi axis and the criteria for releasing prisoners." The source reported that Hamas, in return, reiterated its position on the necessity of adhering to the July 2 paper. Source: Maan News Agency

