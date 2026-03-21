Jordan Intercepts 35 Missiles and Drones During Third Week of Attacks

Amman: The Jordanian Armed Forces announced that 36 missiles and drones targeted the country during the third week of ongoing Iranian attacks. Air defenses successfully intercepted and destroyed 35 of them, while one attack was not intercepted.

According to Qatar News Agency, the military stated that since the beginning of the conflict, a total of 240 missiles and drones had been launched toward Jordan, with 222 successfully intercepted and 18 not intercepted. Authorities also reported 114 incidents this week involving falling debris across several provinces.

Only one injury, a child, was recorded, and the child has since been treated and discharged from the hospital. Overall, debris incidents have reached 414 since the start of the conflict, with 24 total injuries, all of whom have recovered.