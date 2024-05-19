Katara, Lusail University Sign MoU to Promote Astronomical Culture

Doha: The Cultural Village Foundation-Katara inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Sunday with Lusail University to enhance cooperation in astronomy and space and to share practical and scientific expertise in the areas that serve the advancement of cultural work and promote the astronomical culture of students and employees. The MoU also provides Katara employees with the opportunity to advance their graduate and postgraduate studies at Lusail University. The MoU was co-signed by General Manager of the Cultural Village Foundation (Katara) Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti and President of Lusail University Prof. Nitham Hindi. The MoU stipulates that Lusail University will embark on holding an array of events at Katara premises, with all activities being entangled with cultural diversity and sharing expertise and knowledge in space and astronomy, in addition to drawing students and employees. It also provides for the use Al Thuraya Planetarium in advancing training for students and employees. Sourc e: Qatar News Agency