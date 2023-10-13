Khalid bin Hamad Gold Generation League in table tennis on Saturday

Manama, The final of the Khalid bin Hamad Gold Generation League in table tennis will be held Saturday between Saar and Tubli clubs at the Bahrain Table Tennis Association (BTTA) Hall at 06:00 pm.

The Khalid bin Hamad Gold Generation League is within the framework of the vision of His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, General Sports Authority Chairman and Bahrain Olympic Committee President, to establish a solid basis of athletes in various games.

BTTA, based on the directives of Shaikha Hayat bint Abdulaziz Al Khalifa, BTTA Board of Directors Chairperson, has finalised its preparations for the final of the competition, Jaafar Hadi, BTTA Secretary-General, said.

Source: Bahrain News Agency