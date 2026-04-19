Kuwait Bourse Closes Higher with Gains Across Indices

Kuwait city: Kuwait Bourse closed trading on Sunday as the All Share Index gained 22.13 points to reach 8,924.82 points, an increase of 0.25 percent.

According to Qatar News Agency, as many as 471.5 million shares valued at KWD 108.9 million (approximately USD 353 million) were traded via 28,442 transactions. The Main Market Index saw an increase of 94.19 points, reaching 8,298.24 points, marking a rise of 1.15 percent. This was achieved through 287.7 million shares exchanged in 17,211 transactions, valued at KWD 41.2 million (about USD 134.7 million).

The Premier Market Index saw a gain of 7.91 points to reach 9,521.25 points, an increase of 0.08 percent. This movement was supported by 183.7 million shares traded in 11,231 transactions, with a total value of KWD 67.6 million (around USD 221 million).

Meanwhile, the Main 50 Index advanced by 144.45 points to reach 9,138.62 points, an increase of 1.61 percent. This was achieved through a stock volume of 253.9 million shares, executed in 14,196 deals at a value of KWD 36.5 million (approximately USD 119.3 million).