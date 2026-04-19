QSE Index Opens Higher

Doha: Qatar Stock Exchange Index rose at the start of Sunday trading by 0.16%, adding 17.36 points to reach 10,732 points compared to the previous session's close, supported by four sectors.

According to Qatar News Agency, data from the Qatar Stock Exchange showed positive performance in the Banking and Financial Services (+0.49%), Real Estate (+0.24%), Consumer Goods And Services (+0.23%), and Transport (+0.20%). In contrast, the Industrial sector declined by (-0.06%), insurance (-0.25%), and Telecoms (-1.42%).

As of 10:00 am, the Qatar Stock Exchange recorded trading worth QAR 117.587 million, with 49.778 million shares traded across 6,124 transactions.