Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah discussed on Saturday with his French counterpart Sebastien Lecornu means of consolidating bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries a the level of operations and technical arrangements between the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense and its French counterpart.

The two sides also reviewed regional and international developments.

Source: Qatar News Agency