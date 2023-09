HH Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida discussed today Saudi-Japanese relations in various fields and chances for developing them.

HH Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida discussed today Saudi-Japanese relations in various fields and chances for developing them.

During the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in New Delhi, India, they also touched on various issues of common interest.

Source: Qatar News Agency