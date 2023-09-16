Labor Ministry Undersecretary honours dedicated “Apparel Bahrain” employees

His Highness Shaikh Khalifa bin Salman bin Mohammed Al Khalifa, Undersecretary at the Ministry of Labour, was deputised by Jameel bin Mohammad Ali Humaidan, Minister of Labour to attend a ceremony honoring 50 Bahraini employees and new employees in the "Apparel Bahrain Trading" group, in addition to honoring the best Bahraini managers of its affiliated stores during the past three months.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group was present.

The Apparel Group is one of the companies that supports initiatives to employ Bahrainis during the year 2023, as during the current year it employed (81) Bahraini citizens in various jobs in its branches in Bahrain, out of (120) Bahrainis working for the group, raising the Bahrainisation rate in the group to 34%.

HH Shaikh Khalifa awarded the managers and employees with certificates as well as meeting newly appointed ones.

He affirmed the ministry’s pride in the contributions of the national workforce in various productive sectors.

HH wished them success in their professional career.

Teckchandani announced that the company has plans to expand its business in Bahrain due to its attractive investment environment and advanced legislation.

He noted the competent and qualified national workforce to occupy leadership, supervisory, and administrative positions in the group’s various departments and divisions.

Source: Bahrain News Agency